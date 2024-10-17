Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kamala Harris’ Message To BET Hip-Hop Awards Fans: Voting Allows You ‘To Determine The Future Of Our Country’ Kamala Harris speaks to voters at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.







Vice President Kamala Harris made a virtual appearance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night, where she emphasized the importance of voting and shared her vision for the future in her role as president.

“You know, there’s a lot of misinformation out there that would suggest to people that their vote doesn’t matter, and as far as I’m concerned, you should never let anybody silence you,” Harris said about her support within the Black and Brown communities.

“Because when you vote, you actually have the ability to determine the future of our country.”

The presidential hopeful also addressed the misinformation on the internet and media that could sway voters or prevent Americans from extending their voting power this election.

“When you tell people that they can’t trust the system, then what are they likely to do? Not participate,” Harris said. “And that’s why I say don’t ever let anybody take you out of the game. That’s the first step toward never being able to make a difference.”

The former California Attorney General outlined her economic plans after Too Short voiced concerns about friends and family members who felt the economy was stronger during Trump’s presidency. According to Harris, she sees an opportunity to boost the economy by investing in small businesses.

“My goal, as president, is to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to achieve success,” she explained. “Small businesses: Part of my plan is to change what now is a tax deduction for a startup at $5,000 and to blow it up so that now the tax deduction for a startup is $50,000 because can’t nobody start a small business on $5,000, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a great idea.”

Harris also warned voters about the potential dangers to the middle class if Trump returns to the White House and implements his rumored Project 2025. She pointed to possible cuts to overtime pay and the Department of Education, closing her appeal with some sharp remarks aimed at Trump.

“It would do the work of trying to destroy our democracy and really work against middle-class folks,” she said. “So this is a man who will posture like, ‘Hey, support me because I’m tough and strong,’ but he’s weak.”

