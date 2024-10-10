Politics by Mitti Hicks Kamala Harris Has Surpassed $1B In Fundraising Since Entering Presidential Race These figures include money raised by the campaign committee and campaign-affiliated joint fundraising on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and state parties.







In less than three months, since Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee for president, her campaign has raised over $1 billion. These figures include money raised by the campaign committee and campaign-affiliated joint fundraising on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and state parties, NBC News reported.

Harris’s campaign started on a historic note. In the 24 hours following President Joe Biden’s July 21 announcement that he was dropping out of the race, Vice President Harris’s campaign raked in $81 million. Within 36 hours after Biden’s announcement, Harris raised more than $100 million, which more than doubled the $96 million the Biden-Harris campaign had in cash at the end of June, according to Open Secrets. Political pundits touted the massive haul as the largest 24-hour total in U.S. history.

In August, the campaign continued to see financial enthusiasm. The campaign raised $361 million in August, which brought her total to more than $615 million since she entered the race, CBS News reported.

However, even with her campaign’s financial wins, the campaign continues to be concerned that billionaire’s donations will pour into former President Donald Trump’s campaign as the nation inches closer to Election Day, especially in key battleground states.

In Pennsylvania, for example, Republicans have spent more than $222 million on ads, CBS News reported. Democrats have a slight lead on spending in the commonwealth, where they’ve spent an estimated $275 million on ads.

As we enter the final stretch, Harris’s campaign said money will continue to be “heavily spent” in key states for advertising, operations, and staffing.

When comparing the numbers to her opponent, Harris’s campaign appears to have more enthusiasm. In August, the campaign brought in more than $230 million more than Trump’s. In September, Trump’s campaign told CBS News that it had raised about $160 million.

