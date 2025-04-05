News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kamala Harris Emerges With A Message To Black Women: ‘What Has Not Changed Is Our Sisterhood’ Kamala Harris sends a message to Black women about sisterhood amid uncertain times







Kamala Harris stepped out in support of Black women and spoke to “sisterhood” in what seemed like a glimpse into her political future after losing the 2024 presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

The former vice president made a surprise appearance at the Leading Women Defined Summit on April 3 in California, where she delivered an impassioned eight-minute speech that urged Black women into utilize their collective power. While Harris emphasized the importance of courage in the current political climate, she continued to reaffirm her central focus on empowering Black women.

“This is a moment in time where we all need to be in rooms like this. No one can take our identity or existence from us—because we won’t let them,” Harris said, according to BET.

“What has not changed is our sisterhood. What has not changed is our understanding of the great shoulders upon which we stand — and the great shoulders we possess.” Harris also spoke about the state of the country, expressing concern over the rollback of policies she helped put in place and warning against a growing culture of fear under the current administration.

“We are seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing capitulation to clearly unconstitutional threats,” she told the crowd. “Fear is contagious… but courage is contagious too.”

The former California senator, who is rumored to be eyeing a 2026 run for governor, playfully called out those who dismissed her 2024 campaign trail warnings—many of which have since come to pass.

“There were many things that we knew would happen, many things,” Harris said. “I’m not here to say, ‘I told you so’……..I swore I wasn’t going to say that.” Harris concluded her speech by emphasizing the strength of Black women.

“There’s great power in this room. And yes, the world is watching. But more importantly, there are people counting on us—to be kind, to be fierce, and to be together,” she said.

