‘Kick That F-ing Door Down’: Kamala Talks Breaking Barriers At Leadership Summit

Originally Published May 15, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered an impassioned speech Monday at the Asian-Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership summit, urging the audience to break barriers and fight for political representation.

Harris, the first Black and Asian American female vice president, reflected on her Indian heritage at the event. According to Fox News, Harris told attendees, “Excuse my language. We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f‑‑‑ing door down.”

Her powerful statement drew cheers from the crowd, with actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, the moderator, joking, “We gotta make T-shirts with that saying, ‘Kick that f—ing door down!”

Harris advised that “breaking barriers” must involve the moment of “breaking.” You might get cut, she said, but it’s worthwhile in the end. She encouraged younger attendees, reminding them to walk into rooms with their chin up and let their voices be heard, especially “being the only one that looks like you, the only one with your background.”

CNN reported that Harris also addressed the administration’s efforts to protect abortion rights, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“A decision has been made that takes from the American people a fundamental freedom to make decisions about one’s own body,” Harris told Yang. “Think about what that’s taking us back to, that one does not have the right to exercise authority over issues that I call heart and home, issues that are fundamental to what should be a right to decide to start a family or not.”

Additionally, the VP reflected on curbing gun violence and celebrated the power of young voters who have experienced school shootings to drive change.

“When our young leaders start voting in their numbers on so many of these issues, I believe we are going to see a sea change in terms of how we address it, because our young leaders, in particular, are very practical, and they want to see things done.”

