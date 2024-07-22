Kamala Harris Receives Endorsement From Nikki Haley Voters PAC 

The political action committee (PAC) for former Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley pushed its support to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid just hours after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The PAC, formally known as Haley Voters for Biden, now features Harris’ name, with a goal of uplifting the voices of former Haley supporters who support Harris’ White House campaign, Newsweek reports.

The group’s leader, Craig Snyder, said in a statement they believe Harris “is best suited to defeat Donald Trump in November.” “A tough former prosecutor, the Vice President comes from the centrist wing of the Democratic Party, not its left-most fringe,” he said. “For Haley voters, all of this puts the Vice President in a sweet spot for them to register their ongoing opposition to [former] President Trump.”

The PAC shared Biden’s endorsement of Harris on X and changed its profile header. In the post, the group encouraged Harris to “select a moderate VP.” Its Democratic gubernatorial recommendations included Roy Cooper (NC), Andy Beshear (KY), and Josh Sahpiro (PA).

We support @JoeBiden's recommendation and will immediately change the name of our organization to Haley Voters for Harris. There is no time to lose.



She was a tough prosecutor.



We encourage her to select a moderate VP like @GovernorShapiro, @RoyCooperNC, or @GovAndyBeshear. https://t.co/UyAXKStjhP — Haley Voters for Harris (@HaleyVte4Harris) July 21, 2024

Beshear has already bowed out of that potential gig.

“I don’t know how that process is going to work. It’s flattering to be a part of it,” Beshear said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I love my job. I love serving the people of Kentucky. The only way I would consider something other than this current job is if I believe I could further help my people and help this country. I am excited to fully endorse Vice President Harris as the next President of the United States.”

He continued to make vast comparisons between Harris and the GOP’s VP candidate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, calling her “smart and strong.”

“She is also kind and has empathy which could make her a great president. And the contrast between her and the (person) running on the other side couldn’t be clearer,” Beshear said.

Gov. Andy Beshear endorses Harris and attacks JD Vance on Morning Joe: "Vance calls pregnancy arising from rape 'inconvenient.' No, it's just plain wrong. He suggests that women should stay in abusive relationships. Listen, a domestic abuser isn't a man, he's a monster." pic.twitter.com/rO3ardI65K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2024

Days before her voters switched gears, Haley stood before thousands of GOP supporters at the Republican National Convention (RNC) and vowed her support of former President Donald Trump, ahead of November’s election. The former South Carolina governor ended her presidential campaign in March 2024 after losing on Super Tuesday to Trump. She still openly criticized some of his extremist tactics.

During the RNC, she openly attacked Harris on the issue of border control. “Kamala had one job…one job…and that was to fix the border,” Haley said. “Now imagine her in charge of the entire country.”

Biden endorsed Harris as a candidate for Democratic presidential nominee on July 21 shortly after announcing he will end his bid for reelection.

Biden’s bombshell decision comes after weeks of calls from fellow Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, for him to step down as a nominee. The Democrats have until Aug. 7 to select a new nominee or risk being kept off the ballot in the battleground state of Ohio. The nominee will have to accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) scheduled to take place in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 22.

