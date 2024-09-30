News by Sharelle Burt New York Times Endorses Kamala Harris As ‘The Only Choice’ For President Who else stands with the paper of record?







The editorial board of the New York Times endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 30, labeling her as “the only patriotic choice for president” while dragging former President Donald Trump, Politico reports.

This is the first time the Times‘ board has endorsed a presidential candidate since Republican candidate Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. The board took a different route of endorsement for Harris. Instead of issuing a praise report, the group coordinated a list of disqualifying arguments against Trump.

“It is hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States,” the Times editorial board wrote. “He has proved himself morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good of the nation above self-interest.”

The group continued highlighting that voters may disagree with some of Harris’ policies but pushed that she is the only choice that matters. “As a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated care, competence and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution, Ms. Harris stands alone in this race,” the op-ed read.

Not since Eisenhower has the NYT endorsed a candidate, that’s how dangerous Trump is to the world. pic.twitter.com/i7AU8MTT7F — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) September 30, 2024

While the board admitted that some of the Harris’s plans are not as detailed as some voters may like, they are clearer than those of the four-time indicted businessman. To assist voters in seeing the contrast, the board laid out the “clear dangers” of a second Trump presidency, including his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and threats to potentially not accepting the results of the upcoming one. Trump has also issued promises to use political power to attack those opposing him.

“Unless American voters stand up to him, Mr. Trump will have the power to do profound and lasting harm to our democracy,” the board wrote.

However, Trump is not out of the fight yet. According to CNN, both candidates are neck and neck, with Harris receiving 48% support over 47% for Trump. The opponents are holding on to positive support from the majority of their supporters: 72% of Trump’s supporters say their choice is more for him than against Harris, while 60% of Harris’ supporters say their choice is more for her than against the former president.

It wasn’t all bad news for Trump by the Times‘ board. It highlighted some of the positives provided during his White House years but still marked Harris as the way to go in November 2024. “Yet even when the former president’s overall aim may have had merit, his operational incompetence, his mercurial temperament and his outright recklessness often led to bad outcomes. Kamala Harris is the only choice.”