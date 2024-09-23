White Dudes For Harris Drop New Ad Roasting MAGA Republicans

White Dudes For Harris dropped a new ad, encouraging their demographic to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz while scorching MAGA Republicans, Florida Politics reported.

The group dropped $10 million for a campaign ad series launched in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The first ad, which dropped on Sept. 19, colorfully clowns former President Donald Trump and his band of loyal allies, projecting how they aren’t the best example of white men. “Hey white dudes! I think we’re pretty sick of hearing how much we suck. Every time you go online its the same story…we’re the problem,” the ad starts out.

“And yea, some white dudes are. Trump and all his MAGA buddies are out there making it worse. Shouting nonsense in their stupid red hats and acting like they speak for us when they dont’.”

Proud to unveil the very first ad from #WhiteDudesForHarris! 🎉 We’re coming together to support @KamalaHarris, focusing directly on talking to white dudes about our role in this election. This is just the beginning—we’re showing up, speaking out, and standing for what matters. pic.twitter.com/WAGMb8fbLD — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) September 19, 2024

With corresponding images of GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the narrator continues to highlight how the 2024 presidential election isn’t about picking sides but more so who has a plan to better America and who doesn’t. “So I’ve been doing my own research and decided to check out Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” the narrator said.

“And before you jump down my throat, they’re actually talking to guys like us. No lectures. No BS Just real solutions that protect our freedoms and help us take care of the people who matter.”

Organizers for the ad say the goal is to point out the white identity politics of Trump’s era. “For far too long, Donald Trump has been able to fill the minds of a lot of white men in this country with lies, and we’ve learned in the past few months since launching White Dudes for Harris that there is a real hunger out there for an alternative,” Ross Morales Rocketto, who organized a Zoom fundraiser for Harris, said, according to the outlet.

“The Harris-Walz ticket is talking to these guys, offering a no BS alternative to the constant drama and exhausting string of weirdo conspiracy theories that come from the other side.”

His comments mimic what critics are saying on social media. Following the ad drop, fellow users called it a “parody” and used homophobic rhetoric to describe it. “I could never make parody video as hilarious as this crap,” @MrReaganUSA said.

I could never make parody video as hilarious as this crap. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 20, 2024

“This ad looks and sounds like it’s selling cheap pizza, which must be a delicacy for the “hey, white dude” it’s addressing. Pathetic, racist, and insulting. With extra cheese,” @articninjapaul wrote.

This ad looks and sounds like it’s selling cheap pizza, which must be a delicacy for the “hey, white dude” it’s addressing. Pathetic, racist, and insulting. With extra cheese. — Arctic Ninja (@arcticninjapaul) September 19, 2024

Pro-Harris groups have been in the spotlight for massive fundraising efforts since Harris entered the race, taking over for President Joe Biden. “Win With Black Women” has been credited for sparking the efforts after drawing in more than 40,000 participants in July 2024. According to The Hill, “Cat Ladies for Kamala” and “Comics for Harris” followed suit.

Even former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio worked with actor Robert De Niro and former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to create “Paisans for Kamala” in early September 2024 “to discuss the importance of the 2024 election while sharing family recipes and cultural traditions.”

“When Kamala Harris emerged, there was a sort of extraordinary explosion of energy, and most campaigns can only sort of absorb so much. There’s only so many ways to donate or volunteer. This is a new way for people to engage,” de Blasio said.

“There’s a generalized desire for community that’s kind of pervading much of American life now. As the community has degenerated, some of its traditional forms, people are looking for new forms.”

