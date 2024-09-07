Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kamala Harris Receives Endorsement From Nearly 100 CEOs Who Say She Wants ‘American Industries To Thrive’ Over 90 corporate leaders from different companies came together to write a letter endorsing Harris.







Over 90 corporate leaders from different companies came together to write a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Released on Sept. 6, the letter features backing from a conglomerate of current and former top executives across corporate America, who say “the business community can be confident that it will have a president who wants American industries to thrive.” Signers include 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, Snap Chairman Michael Lynton, Yelp boss Jeremy Stoppelman, and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, among many others, CNBC reports.

The letter contains a three-page list of supporters and donors who are making their first public endorsements of Harris since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee in July. Others who signed the letter include Lynn Forester de Rothschild, private equity billionaire José Feliciano, Twilio co-founder Jeff Lawson, and D.C. sports magnate Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics, and the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

The list of corporate leaders is much longer than the endorsement letter itself as execs opted to keep their stance short and to the point.

“The best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy” is by electing Harris president, the letter states.

The signers say the vice president would “continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment.”

Donald Trump has also received backing from several prominent corporate leaders and investors including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, casino tycoon Steve Wynn, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, among others.

Read the corporate leaders’ full endorsement letter for Kamala Harris below:

We endorse Kamala Harris’s election as President of the United States.

Her election is the best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy. With Kamala Harris in the White House, the business community can be confident that it will have a President who wants American industries to thrive. As a partner to President Biden, Vice President Harris has a strong record of advancing actions to spur business investment in the United States and ensure American businesses can compete and win in the global market. She will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream.

