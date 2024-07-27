Atlanta Will Host Kamala Harris’ First Campaign Stop After Becoming Presumptive Democratic Nominee 

Vice President Kamala Harris will make Atlanta her first campaign visit since becoming the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

Harris is scheduled to visit the Georgia state capitol on July 30 as her first official campaign appearance since being endorsed by President Joe Biden following his decision to end his reelection campaign. While there are very little details surrounding where she will be speaking, the Vice President will be welcomed with open arms as she has made several trips to the Peach State this year.

However, this will be her first visit as a candidate for President of the United States.

Since her campaign announcement was made on July 22, Harris has hit the ground running making numerous appearances across state lines. She spoke to a large crowd of supporters in Milwaukee just days later and then spoke for members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. during their convention in Indianapolis.

After being in the Midwest, Harris traveled to Houston to make remarks at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Convention.

While there are very little details surrounding where she will be speaking in Atlanta, her traveling seems to be paying off. According to The Hill, a poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College revealed Harris and her GOP opponent, Donald Trump, are close to being tied amongst voters. In regard to a one-on-one match-up, the former President is leading the VP by just one point at 48% to Harris’ 47%.

The new poll numbers are a promising sign to Democratic voters who are excited about the new direction of the party. Black Voters Matter, based in Atlanta, says it has watched a shift in the energy that is being embedded in the race, especially amongst young voters. In the past, a host of younger voters were not too enthusiastic about voting for Biden again in November 2024 but now, they are ready to get more involved. “I tell you the chat group for our college organizers has been lit,” Black Voters Matter co-founder Cliff Albright said.

“You’ve got new people looking to vote and knock on doors.”

The state of Georgia held the turning key that helped Biden secure the White House in 2020. As one of eight battleground states that determine the outcome of the election, even bi-partisan voters are feeling rejuvenated. “Being an independent voter, I don’t normally give to a particular party,” voter Brian Weaver said.

“This was the first time I’ve actually donated to a particular party, and I did so the day after Biden dropped out.”

Poll results also found an increase in registered voters after Biden dropped out. Between July 22 and July 24 and 1,142 registered voters across the country, the margin of sampling error stopped at 3.3%.

