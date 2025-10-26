Politics by Mary Spiller Kamala Harris Hints At Future Presidential Run, Condemns Trump’s ‘Weaponization’ Of Justice In her new U.K. interview, the former vice president reflected on her political future and criticized Donald Trump’s actions since returning to office







Former Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled that she’s not stepping away from politics just yet, telling the BBC that she hasn’t ruled out another run for president. Speaking with journalist Laura Kuenssberg over the Oct. 24 weekend in her first interview in the United Kingdom, Harris, 61, expressed confidence that the U.S. will one day elect a woman to the nation’s highest office — possibly even her — and opened up about current President Donald Trump.

“I am confident there will be a woman in the White House,” she said, adding that her grandnieces would “in their lifetime, for sure” see it happen. When asked directly if that woman could be her, Harris replied, “Possibly.”

The former vice president, who lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, said she has not made a decision about another campaign but emphasized her lifelong dedication to public service.

“I am not done,” she said. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

Harris dismissed polls suggesting she has slim chances of reclaiming political momentum. “If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she said.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Harris also took aim at Trump, accusing him of fulfilling warnings that he would use federal power for political retribution. “He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice, and he has done exactly that,” Harris told the BBC.

She pointed to recent controversies, including the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he joked about MAGA supporters, as an example of what she called an authoritarian pattern.

“You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going after political satirists,” she said, adding that Trump’s reaction to criticism showed “his skin is so thin he couldn’t endure a joke.”

A White House spokesperson later dismissed Harris’s remarks, calling them “absurd lies.”

Despite her defeat, Harris’s remarks suggest she remains a visible figure in American politics — one who may still have her sights set on the Oval Office.

