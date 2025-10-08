Politics by Kandiss Edwards Kamala Harris On The Current Political Moment: ‘These Motherf***ers Are Crazy’ Regardless of the negativity, Harris urged the crowd to pay attention to the lack of empathy being displayed by the government.







On October 6, former Vice President Kamala Harris unleashed her strongest language and spoke candidly about what she believes is an increasingly unhinged political climate.

While appearing at the summit, “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation,” Harris commented on what she called escalating discourse and distorted rhetoric.

“There is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds,” Harris said.

“There is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds when, in fact, these motherfuckers are crazy!!” ~ @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/DIkB82JLoQ — harris4potus (@kdh4potus) October 7, 2025

Harris’s candid conversation takes place during the promotion of her massively popular memoir, 107 Days, about the 2024 presidential campaign.

Many were shocked by the direct tone of the usually buttoned-up Harris. Her sentiments marked a stark departure from the more measured public statements she has made during the election cycle.

“Everyone’s looking for a thousand-foot drop on me,” she said.

Regardless of the negativity, Harris urged the crowd to pay attention to the lack of empathy being displayed by the government. She prompted citizens to keep an eye out for propaganda and outright falsehoods being pushed to the forefront of media.

“Part of this moment requires us to debunk the stuff they’re trying to sell the American people: To scapegoat, instead of owning up to the responsibility that the powerful have to have some kind of concern and care, if not just some basic f*****g curiosity, about the well-being of other people.”

“This moment requires us to debunk the stuff they’re trying to sell the American people: To scapegoat, instead of owning up to the responsibility of those in power to have some kind of concern & care, if not just some basic f*****g curiosity, about the wellbeing of other people.” pic.twitter.com/K86Uqncw7U — Kayah (@__Kayah__) October 6, 2025

The summit also featured appearances by actors, activists, and thinkers who joined Harris to discuss such topics as climate activism, gender equity, and digital creation..

