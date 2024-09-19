News by Sharelle Burt Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes A Cheap Shot At Kamala Harris For Not Having Children Kamala Harris has so much support....with children or not.







Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is catching heat for claiming Vice President Kamala Harris has nothing “keeping her humble” about her being “childless” and not having biological children, ABC News reports.

During a rally for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in Flint, Michigan, on Sept. 17, Huckabee Sanders told the crowd a story about her daughter and mentioned her children “keep me humble.” She then took that moment to take a cheap shot at the Democratic presidential nominee, claiming she may not know what that feels like. “As my eyes fill with tears, my sweet daughter reaches up, pats my shoulder and says, ‘It’s OK, Mommy, One day you can be pretty too,’” she said.

“So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

As her comments went viral on social media, several politicians and media personalities have defended Harris as they compared Huckabee Sanders’s words to those of GOP vice presidential candidate Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. In 2021, two interviews surfaced showing the then-senate candidate arguing that voters without children should have a higher tax rate. He also targeted Harris, claiming she was a member of a group of “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”

Vance carried his thoughts to Fox News, where he said those “childless ladies” want “to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the hosts of “The View,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg, called Huckabee Sanders out for her words and said they offended both men and women. Griffin, a former staffer of Donald Trump, said she has friends who are struggling with infertility. At the same time, Hostin highlighted the different ways that a woman can be a mother figure without giving physical birth.

Goldberg reminisced about how she and her co-hosts defended the Republican politician when critics said mean things about her. “Who are you?!” Goldberg shouted.

Harris holds the title of stepmother to two adult children, Cole and Ella Emhoff, from her husband’s first marriage, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Emhoff caught wind of Huckabee Sanders’ words and shared his thoughts. “You know the latest hit on Kamala? Did you see what they said? This one is unbelievable. They said that, somehow, because Cole and Ella aren’t Kamala’s quote-unquote ‘biological children’, that she doesn’t have anything in her life to keep her humble. As if keeping women humble, whether you have children or not, is something we should strive for. It is not,” he said.

“There is nothing more important to me, Kamala, and K[e]rst[i]n than our kids. Our big, beautiful, blended family. And we know that all parents, no matter how you become one, make the same sacrifices and revel in the same joys of raising children as any parent anywhere.”

Harris also garnered support from Cole and Ella’s mother, Kerstin Emhoff. “Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place,” Emhoff said in response to Huckabee Sanders.

“Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble.”