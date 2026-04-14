News by Sharelle B. McNair Kamala Harris Welcomes 2028 Speculation At NAN Convention: ‘I Know What The Job Requires’ Rev. Al Sharpton wasted no time asking the question that many voters want answered.







Former Vice President Kamala Harris opened the floodgates for speculation of a 2028 presidential run during Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) Convention.

During her April 10 fireside chat with Sharpton, the civil rights leader wasted no time asking the question on many voters’ minds.: So are you going to run again in 2028?”

Following a quip—”We love you for many things, but not being subtle,” a laughing Harris got right down to it.

“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she told the crowd. “Let me say this…I served for four years, being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office in the situation room. I know what the job is, and I know what it requires.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is increasingly behaving like a candidate in waiting for the 2028 presidential election.



Harris told the crowd at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) convention in New York City that she “might” run in 2028, an answer she’s… pic.twitter.com/8MLiBZrmu8 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 10, 2026

Some of Harris’ behind-the-scenes allies say she’s been going through “a testing of the waters” as the midterm elections approach, according to The Hill. As one longtime donor put it, “She’s a smart woman and also isn’t going to do something fruitless for no reason”—especially if the support isn’t showcased.

While other presidential hopefuls like former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also made appearances at the conference, the reception of Harris’ speculation carried a certain heft. “As she should. Nobody else has the requisite experience, certainly not on foreign policy, which will now be key,” @_kayah_ wrote on X.

“In 2028, especially, we can’t afford a newbie. Plus, she’s got the right temperament and grit for the job.”

As she should. Nobody else has the requisite experience, certainly not on foreign policy which will now be key. In 2028 especially, we can’t afford a newbie. Plus she’s got the right temperament and grit for the job. — Kayah (@__Kayah__) April 10, 2026

Harris introduced the idea that she may make another bid for president during a February conversation with podcaster and author Sharon McMahon. “I haven’t decided,” she said. “I might.”

A few weeks later, she is making a round of public appearances, including with students at North Carolina A&T State University, where she spoke on the steps of the Dudley Building in the shadow of the A&T Four statue, which features the four students who started the 1960 Woolworth sit-in to protest segregation.

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