Politics by Mary Spiller Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Run At National Action Network Convention The former vice president drew a strong crowd reaction while hinting at future campaign and urging voters to demand results.







Kamala Harris offered her clearest public indication yet that she may pursue another bid for the White House, telling attendees at the National Action Network convention that a decision is still under consideration.

Speaking on April 10 at the National Action Network convention, Harris responded to a direct question from Al Sharpton about a potential 2028 campaign. “Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she said. “I’ll keep you posted,” Harris added as she exited the stage following a roughly 40-minute discussion that drew loud applause and a standing ovation.

Her remarks came before an audience that included prominent Black elected officials, activists, and influential Democratic figures, highlighting the importance of the group in shaping the party’s future nominee. Harris, who has previously suggested she was weighing another run, struck a more direct tone in this setting, widely seen as an early proving ground for potential candidates.

“I know what the job is and what it requires,” she told Sharpton during the conversation, as reported by Politico.

Harris was one of several figures considered possible contenders to appear at the convention, joining others such as Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, and Ro Khanna. However, her reception stood out, with attendees repeatedly chanting, “Run again! Run again!” at one point. Sharpton joked in response, “This is a convention, not a revival.”

Throughout her remarks, Harris criticized Donald Trump on issues including foreign policy, voting rights, and the ongoing conflict with Iran. At the same time, she acknowledged shifts in voter behavior, particularly among Black and Latino men during the 2024 election cycle.

“I think we need to be transactional voters,” she said. “Here’s what I’m suggesting in addition: get yours. Vote and say, ‘I’m voting because I expect something out of this’…. I’m saying it’s okay to also give people permission to be transactional, and to say, if you will get my vote, this is what I expect. I expect to get something out of this.”

Advisers close to Harris indicate she has not made a final decision but is taking steps to keep her options open. She also previewed upcoming travel to key Southern states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arkansas, as part of her reemergence on the national stage.

The atmosphere surrounding her appearance reflected continued support within the party. Music associated with her previous campaign played as attendees gathered, and the venue reached capacity well before she took the stage. One attendee, Justina Pena, said, “I just really want to hear her point of view of everything, about what’s happening now in the presidency, and maybe what she would have done if she was here instead of Trump.”

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