News by Sharelle B. McNair Joy Reid Pinpoints Biden’s Foreign Policy ‘Stain’ As A Reason Why Kamala Harris Shouldn’t Run In 2028 During an interview on the “One54 Africa” podcast, host Akbar Gbajabiamila asked Reid if Harris should shoot her shot at the Oval Office again, in which she said no.







Former MS Now host Joy Reid offered insight into why she doesn’t think former Vice President Kamala Harris should run again for the White House in 2028, blaming former President Joe Biden’s policies as a “stain” on her legacy.

During an interview on the “One54 Africa” podcast, host Akbar Gbajabiamila asked Reid if Harris should shoot her shot at the Oval Office again, to which she said no. She argues that the U.S. would never elect a woman to the office of the presidency “in her lifetime,” to which co-host and comedian Godfrey said was “a shame.”

But there is more to her reasoning. “In order for her to have won last time, and this isn’t something that I would have said to her personally, she needed to take a giant step away from Joe Biden’s Middle East policy. His policies vis-à-vis Israel and Gaza were an abomination, and it was a stain on his presidency,” Reid said.

“And her association with that is still something that causes her to get protested everywhere that she goes…if she ran again, she would have to repudiate Biden on Israel…. That’s the only way she could do it.”

She touched on the former VP being “super loyal,” so she doesn’t know if she would do that.

The trio continued to talk about the narrative that Harris expressed in her book, “107 Days,” that she may not have had enough time to properly plan a campaign as both Democrats and Republicans sought to push Biden out the door due to age; however, President Donald Trump will be 80 years old on June 14th, his birthday.

Reid is not the only one to express sentiments that America is not ready for a female leader. Former first lady Michelle Obama said the same.

But there is still a shot at Harris being the next U.S. president. When asked where she was in her thought process, she told podcast host Sharon McMahon, “I haven’t decided.”

In the meantime, Harris continues to poll well amongst potential 2028 Democratic White House contenders. According to Newsweek, the Howard University graduate has 31% of the potential vote. Leaders seem to stand behind that number. “We need to unite as Americans and will this into existence. Kamala Harris 2028,” former adviser to George W. Bush, Scott Jennings, said on X back in February.

But right behind her is former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Known for being outspoken about the current administration, Buttigieg has stepped in to highlight the need for Americans to speak up, sparking speculation that he may run again. “Our economy is bleeding jobs. Prices are up, especially for gas. Yet the White House prioritizes tax cuts for billionaires, while launching a reckless new Middle East war,” he said in an early March X post.

“It doesn’t have to stay this way — not if the American people make our voices heard.”

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