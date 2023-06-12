Takeoff's Mother Seeks Damages In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The bowling alley in Houston where beloved Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed is being sued by his mother, Titania Davenport-Treet.

Finurah reports the grieving mother is holding 810 Billiards & Bowling and its owners accountable for her son’s death, claiming the property is unsafe.

Filed in Harris County, Texas on June 7, she is seeking “compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive and all other damages permissible under Texas law.” The suit also says the owners failed to provide the proper safety measures to keep someone of Takeoff’s high profile status safe.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed outside of the bowling alley after attending a private party in November 2022. While outside with his uncle, fellow Migos member Quavo, gunfire broke out due to a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, striking Takeoff.

Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted on charges stemming from the shooting in May. According to Houston police, Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Houston LLC, LVA4 Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners, Midway Companies and Cushman & Wakefield of Texas are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit, saying they “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.”

His mother is seeking an undisclosed amount for compensation of medical expenses, funeral and burial expenses, necessary expenses, pain and suffering, wrongful death and estate damages, according to Fox 26.

If dealing with a lawsuit isn’t enough, both Davenport-Treet and Takeoff’s father Kenneth M. Ball, are in the middle of a legal battle over the rapper’s estate. He reportedly left behind an estimated net worth of $26 million but had no will. Takeoff often referenced in his music that he was raised by a single mother.

