Politics by Keka Araújo Kamala Harris Teams Up With Ben & Jerry's For New "Coconut Justice" Ice Cream Flavor Featuring a creamy coconut base, fair-trade chocolate chunks, and caramel swirls, the flavor symbolizes the fight for racial and economic equality.







In an unexpected and delicious collaboration, Vice President Kamala Harris and Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a limited edition ice cream flavor, “Coconut Justice. ”

The flavor highlights Harris’ commitment to social justice and the iconic ice cream brand’s longstanding advocacy for equality. It features a creamy coconut base with chunks of fair-trade chocolate and swirls of caramel, symbolizing America’s fight for economic and racial justice.

As part of this collaboration, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of “Coconut Justice” will go to organizations working to promote social justice and racial equity, issues at the forefront of her political career.

“Coconut has always been one of my favorite flavors, but this partnership is about more than just ice cream—it’s about continuing the conversation around equity, fairness, and community,” Kamala said during the product launch.

Ben & Jerry’s, known for its creative flavors and advocacy for progressive causes, has often partnered with influential figures to raise awareness around key social issues. This latest flavor is expected to draw attention for its rich coconut taste and the message it carries.

Where to Buy Coconut Justice Ice Cream

The limited-edition Ben & Jerry’s “Coconut Justice” flavor will be available in select stores nationwide starting in October. Fans can also purchase it directly through the Ben & Jerry’s website.

As more consumers look for brands that align with their values, collaborations between Kamala and Ben & Jerry’s highlight the growing importance of social responsibility in today’s marketplace.

As the 2024 election approaches, MoveOn Political Action is launching its “Scoop the Vote” get-out-the-vote tour on September 16, targeting key swing states and districts nationwide. The tour will feature an ice cream truck, free ice cream giveaways, and high-profile special guests to energize voters ahead of the crucial November 5 election.

In partnership with Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, MoveOn will be raffling off autographed pints of the limited-edition Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee ice cream, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris.

MoveOn has also teamed up with prominent figures, such as Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni’s Ice Cream and Malai Ice Cream in New York City, to broaden the tour’s reach.

The tour will launch in Philadelphia on September 16, the first day of early voting in Pennsylvania, with Cohen and Greenfield attending the kickoff event. Over the next several weeks, the Scoop the Vote truck will visit more than 20 cities in critical battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

MoveOn will offer free ice cream, voter engagement opportunities, and rallies featuring elected officials and activists at each stop. Attendees will be guided on how to create a voting plan and