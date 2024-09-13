Politics by Shanique Yates Donald Trump Rejects Second Presidential Debate with VP Kamala Harris, Says First Win Was Enough On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris says she and Trump "owe" the public another debate.







Donald Trump said he will not participate in a second presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Despite previous comments from the former president’s campaign staff that he would conduct three debates with Harris, Trump now says that because he “clearly” won Tuesday’s debate, there’s no need for a rematch, BBC News reports.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are ‘I want a rematch,’ wrote Trump in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Thursday (Sept. 12). “Polls clearly show that I won the debate against comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ radical left candidate…and she immediately called for a second debate.”

According to several instant polls conducted directly after Tuesday night’s debate, voters believe Harris performed better than Trump. During a campaign rally in North Carolina shortly after the event, Harris responded to Trump’s comments that she should “focus” on her vice president job.

Donald Trump and I are two very different people—and we would make two very different presidents.



Watch our new ad: pic.twitter.com/X7kZRarF6l — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2024

Harris said the pair “owe” voters a second debate, noting that “what is at stake could not be more important.” At this time, polls have Trump and Harris in a pretty tight race as Election Day approaches.

“Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” said Harris’ campaign, reiterating that it was looking forward to another matchup with the former president following their back and forth on Tuesday night.

During the event, Trump set social media ablaze with his comments about “Haitian migrants eating pets” in Springfield, Ohio, and his sentiment that abortions can be conducted after a baby is born. During an interview with Fox News the morning after the debate, Trump called the debate “rigged” and suggested he has no desire to stand against his opponent for another round of arguments following his “great night.”

Although the Trump and Harris campaigns have reportedly been in talks to hold another debate on NBC News on Sept. 25, the network hasn’t officially confirmed the news or commented on Trump declining another debate.

