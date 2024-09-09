Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris And Tim Walz To Kick Off ‘New Way Forward’ Tour After Debate The tour will see Harris and Walz appear in key swing states, as well as a new advertisement.







Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are officially hitting the road. The Democratic Presidential ticket will kick off their “New Way Forward” tour after the presidential debate on Sept. 10.

Harris and her running mate will begin traveling to multiple battleground states a few days after the highly-anticipated debate. According to The Hill, the vice president will take off following her address on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“This election is about two very different visions for our country,” shared Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler in a statement. “Donald Trump and JD Vance want to take us backward with their dangerous and extreme Project 2025 agenda. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are fighting for a New Way Forward that protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

However, the politicians seek to cover more ground as the tight race heats up by heading to different areas separately. While Harris starts with appearances in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Walz will venture to Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Moreover, the first gentleman and second lady-hopefuls will also be part of the campaign trail. The current second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, has plans to tour additional swing states, as well as Gwen Walz. The states include Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Maine.

To accompany their travels, a new advertisement marking a “New Way Forward,” will also hit screens in these states. The commercial emphasizes Harris’ plans to ban price-gouging and increase housing options.

Tyler added, “With early voting about to begin and less than 60 days until Election Day, our campaign will take the vice president’s message directly to the voters wherever they are – on the airwaves, on the doors, and online. With so much at stake in this election, we are blitzing the battlegrounds and leaving it all out on the field.”

Harris’ plans may build momentum off her first debate with Trump in the ABC News event. However, there is no confirmation if another one will take place before the November election. Despite this, the “New Way Forward” Tour hopes to reach crucial voters as both parties battle to secure the presidency.

