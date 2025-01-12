Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Appears To Crop Trump Out Of Jimmy Carter Funeral Pic The Carter Center posted a funeral ceremony photo that also excluded Trump.







Kamala Harris is letting a picture say a thousand words. The Vice President and former presidential nominee conveniently cropped her opponent, Donald Trump, in a photo she posted from Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Harris shared the photo to her official “VP” instagram with all the other heads of state sitting at the Jan. 9 memorial service. However, followers noticed that Harris just so happened to leave out the President-elect.

“President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it,” captioned the post. “President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come.”

The picture happened to be nonpartisan, featuring former and current Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. However, the cameraman was not seemingly able to get former President Trump in the shot. Instead, a pillar blocked Trump at that angle. He was seated next to Obama with his wife, Melania Trump, sitting beside him.

While unclear on Harris’ intentions with including this specific shot of the funeral, commenters could not help but to smirk at the occurrence regardless. Given her recent match with Trump, Instagram users were not shocked that the photos lacked the Republican leader.

“Best photo crop of the decade,” reads one comment.

Another user wrote, “Shout out to the person in charge of the seating who had the foresight to think about the photos.”

Furthermore, Harris was not the only one who left Trump out the collection of photos marking the event. The Carter Center, the nonprofit founded by late President Carter and his wife Rosalynn, also posted “beautiful moments” of the funeral. They notably excluded Trump from the posted photo.

Beautiful moments from the service at Washington National Cathedral this morning honoring former President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/CwikJWLbjQ — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 9, 2025

Surprisingly, Trump has yet to comment on the photo cropping. However, in regards to his documented “friendly” conversation with Obama at the event, he did say that the unlikely duo appeared to like each other. Moreover, he said that they “probably do.”

