Kamala Harris Hot Mic Moment With VP Pick Tim Walz Goes Viral Tim Walz' unseasoned tacos sparks a hot mic moment with Kamala Harris.







If there’s one thing that could make Vice President Kamala Harris reconsider having Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice president pick, it could come down to how he seasons his food.

In a now-viral video shared on Aug. 15, the 2024 presidential hopeful sat down with her running mate for a chat about their campaign. The video included lighthearted digs at the “White guy tacos” Walz eats at home. Harris was seemingly trying to hear Walz out, but he lost her when he admitted to not seasoning his ground beef.

“Like, I have white guy tacos, and —” Walz shared before Harris interjected to ask, “What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna?”

There’s no mayonnaise and tuna, but Harris was disappointed to learn that Walz was just seasoning his ground meat with cheese.

“Do you put any flavor in it?” Harris asks, to which Walz responds, “Uh, no.”

“Ohhhhh,” Harris says while turning away from her VP pick.

“Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy,” Walz claimed when tweeting out the video clip.

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024

In the video, Walz goes on to explain that “black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota.” He also admits to wanting to broaden his food knowledge, which Harris says is possible since Minnesota has cantaloupes.

The exchange went viral across social media, with NowThis Impact joking that Walz’s unseasoned tacos could prompt Harris to pick a new VP.

“Tim’s gonna leave his eight year term as VP with a whole recipe book,” one viewer wrote.

“I love having candidates we can laugh WITH and not AT,” added someone else.

While the exchange appeared lighthearted in tone, on the other side of the political debate, conservatives were up in arms about Walz referring to his food as “White guy tacos.”

“Why is Kamala the expert on tacos?” asked Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain. “Did she say white guy tacos are tuna in mayonnaise?”

Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich accused Walz of lying about not seasoning his ground beef and cited an old taco recipe he shared with the public. “Tim Walz is such a compulsive liar and deployment dodger that I decided to see if he lied about not seasoning his food.”

Tim’s Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish includes onions, red peppers, garlic, chili powder, and paprika, all key ingredients in a well-seasoned meal.

