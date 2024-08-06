by Sharelle Burt Battleground State Polls Show VP Kamala Harris Tied With Trump But Outperforming With Black Voters Things are looking up for the Vice President!









New polls show Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck and neck in the battleground states, but Harris is winning Black voters over by a landslide, The Hill reports.

The CBS News/YouGov poll surveyed roughly 3,100 registered voters between July 30 and Aug. 2. Both candidates are tied with 50% support from each of the battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. However, Harris leads Trump 50% to 49% nationally in a head-to-head race. Trump has a small one-point lead in Wisconsin and a three-point lead in Georgia and North Carolina, while Harris is two points ahead in Nevada.

With third-party candidates added, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee holds a 2-point lead over the GOP candidate.

According to the outlet, the major key boost in numbers for Harris comes from Black voters, a critical demographic for the vice president, with 74% guaranteeing their support of Harris compared to when President Joe Biden was the nominee, with 58%. In total, Harris has 81% support from Black voters, compared to 73% support for Biden. The gap comes as no surprise to Democratic strategists who issued a warning that the president was losing ground with the key demographic for months.

According to CBS News, Black voters feel Harris will cater to all Americans, including them. However, GOP voters and lawmakers worry she will only help the interests of Black people over white people. For Harris’ voters, they are confident she will look out for everyone — regardless of gender or race.

Overall, voters on both sides of the aisle are now seemingly excited about Harris’ nomination and November 2024 voting. Even for Trump supporters, one-third of GOP voters are seemingly more motivated to vote with Harris on the ballot now. When it comes to candidate qualities, voters feel confident in Harris’ ability to match up more closely with Trump.

The vice president’s advantage over Trump touches on having the mental and cognitive capacity to serve, a key issue for Democrats when Biden was the nominee. Her energy rate is 69% over Trump’s 61% and 56% to Trump’s 52% regarding being focused.

Harris’ race entrance has also widened the gender gap between the candidates, with the vice president winning 54% of women’s votes, while Trump has won 54% of men.

As voters consider the country’s climate, most voters — both Harris supporters and beyond — feel America is ready for a Black woman to be president, taking into account 75% of independent voters and close to half of Republicans. Such viewpoints have shifted over the years. In 2000, almost more than one-third of the country supported the idea of a Black president-elect. The numbers increased in 2008 when former President Barack Obama was the Democratic nominee, and most of the country supported the narrative.

