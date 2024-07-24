by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Continues Fight For Reproductive Rights Vice President Kamala Harris has started her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.









Originally Published Jan. 24, 2024.

Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris toured the nation in Jan. 2024 to advocate for reproductive rights in her “Fight For Reproductive Freedoms Tour.”

Beginning the tour Jan. 22 (in Madison, Wisconsin) had a special significance for the former California Senator.

“So, today is the 51st of Roe v. Wade,” Harris said in a video. “The Supreme Court took a fundamental right for the people of America, from the women of America, a right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Harris continued, noting the legislation enforced by conservative lawmakers that prohibited women from terminating pregnancies, even under extraneous circumstances.

“And here’s the deal: after the court took away the protections of Roe, extremists around our country proposed and passed laws that would punish women, that would criminalize doctors. There are laws on the books now that provide for prison for life, for doctors who provide the kind of healthcare that people need. And so let’s understand what’s happening. Let’s see what’s happening in terms of these extremists who are passing laws that make no exception, even for rape or incest. Let’s fight to put back into law the protections that Roe gave us.”

According to NPR, Harris’ visit to Wisconsin included her holding former president Donald Trump accountable for encouraging these new restrictions. Wisconsin had one of the harshest responses to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, essentially banning all abortion methods in a law initially written in the 19th century.

Harris will hold four additional stops in states with varied stances on abortion, including those that currently have protections in place.

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, Harris’ focus on abortion rights indicates will be a hot topic in this year’s race.

