Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kandi Burruss Raves About Broadway Return In ‘& Juliet’ Amid Divorce Proceedings "The show is so much fun that no matter what's happening, it just takes you out of that space."







Kandi Burruss has returned to Broadway in the hit musical & Juliet, using the stage as a welcome escape during her recently announced divorce from Todd Tucker.

Burruss said the nightly show comes at the perfect time.

“There’s obviously a lot going on right now in my life offstage, but it feels good to have this to focus on,” Burruss told People. “The show is so much fun that no matter what’s happening, it just takes you out of that space.”

While Burruss has worked behind the scenes producing revivals like The Wiz, The Piano Lesson, and Othello, with Thoughts of a Colored Man, and Joe Turner’s Come and Gone set for 2026, & Juliet marks her return to the Broadway stage in nearly decade.

“At first, I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Burruss said. “I have not performed on Broadway in eight years, since Chicago. That’s a long time! And yeah, I toured with Xscape, and have done acting roles, but of course, I want to be on point, I want to be right! But I feel strong about it. I feel good. I feel ready to go.”

To promote the Broadway show, Burruss and co-star Gianna Harris, who plays Juliet, performed a live rendition of the musical’s reimagined version of Pink’s 2010 hit “F**kin’ Perfect” on the Dec. 11 episode of The View. With lyrics like “Mistreated, misplaced, misunderstood/Miss ‘Knowing it’s all good’—it didn’t slow me down,” Burruss says the song resonates deeply with her amid her divorce.

“This morning I said, ‘I need to be singing these lyrics to myself,’ ” Burruss said of the song. “I’m always in my head, doubting myself—even though I guess it may look to other people like I never have doubts. But people just see the shiny part of the coin, right? You don’t see the other side, where it’s kind of dull. It’s kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know if this is what I’m supposed to be doing?’ So I’m really hearing those words now.”

Her performance even caught the attention of Tucker, who reposted a clip on Instagram with the message, “Great job! Keep inspiring and doing your thing!!!”

Burruss says starring on Broadway pushes her to show up as her best self each night.

“I’m doing good. Honestly, this show is really helping me,” Burruss shared. “It’s making me refocus on me, you know what I mean? It’s making me get back into working out, doing my vocal training, and it’s giving me something to do, more importantly. I put myself in a headspace where I have to show up and be my best self. I have my moments, just like everybody else, where I get emotional, but then you snap out of it.”

