Kandi Burruss Turned Parenting Into A Contract Lesson For Daughter

For many kids, earning an Xbox or a new gadget comes with a simple ask: “Do your chores, get your grades.” But for Kandi Burruss, the formula was more formal.

In an interview with People, the singer, entrepreneur, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared that she made her daughter, Riley Burruss, sign contracts before she could receive toys.

Burruss said the contracts helped teach responsibility and accountability from a young age. For example, she told Riley she could get an Xbox 360 only if she committed to doing swim team for a full year. The contract was not just symbolic; it included high stakes for a child, according to Riley.

“I don’t think a lot of people know this, but my mom used to make me sign contracts!” Riley said. “I wanted an Xbox 360, and my mom said I could get one if I did swim team for the full year, and she made me sign a contract that said if I quit, she could throw it away.”

Riley, who graduated from NYU in 2024 and now stars on the Bravo series “Next Gen NYC,” laughed when recounting the experience.

Mama Joyce, Kandi’s mother, confirmed that structure has long been a family value. She called young Kandi “very, very smart.” Additionally, she recalled that the hardest discipline was sending her to her room — she’d just read. The multigenerational thread of intellect, accountability, and dedication is clearly strong in the Burruss family.

Still, Kandi’s sharp business instincts don’t stop at parenting. In her multi-decade career as a writer, songwriter, and producer, she has demonstrated foresight in the music world. Starting her career as one-fourth of the popular singing group Escape, Burruss could have stayed stagnant. Instead, she chose to expand her talent, making her a wildly successful songwriter. A talent that keeps her paid today. In July, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Kandi’s continued royalty collection.

During a session on Instagram Live, a fan asked the multi-hyphenate if she is paid when Beyoncé performs “Bills, Bills, Bills” on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Responding in the affirmative, “Yeah, I do actually,” she went on to explain how her publishing works.

Kandi’s accolades are long. As owner of sex toy and lifestyle company, Bedroom Kandi, producer of “Othello,” starring Denzel Washington and Old Lady Gang restaurant owner, Burruss knows contracts. Burruss has fashioned contracts, expectations, and systems that reward performance. She is clearly passing those lessons along to Riley.

