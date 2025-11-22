Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Kandi Burruss Announces Divorce From Todd Tucker After 11 Years Of Marriage 'After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce,' the reality star announced.







Kandi Burruss is officially ending her marriage to Todd Tucker after more than a decade together, marking a major personal shift for the longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. Burruss confirmed the news in a statement to People, sharing that the decision came after significant reflection.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce,” she said, calling the moment “difficult and emotional.” She emphasized that her priority now is “protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Burruss added that she is entering “a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth,” and asked fans for “privacy, grace, and understanding” during the transition.

Burruss, 49, and Tucker, 52, first met in 2011 while filming season four of RHOA, where Tucker worked behind the scenes. They got engaged in early 2013 and married the following April. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children together—Ace, now 9, and Blaze, 5—while also raising Burruss’ daughter Riley, 23, and Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 29, from previous relationships.

During their marriage, the pair frequently spoke about the strength of their partnership. In 2022, Burruss said their bond was rooted in “just great communication and having fun together,” noting that “We have a real understanding of each other.”

Their professional lives became deeply intertwined as well. Together, they built multiple Atlanta-based business ventures, including a Georgia-based soul food restaurant chain, a trucking company, and a Bravo spinoff centered on their family and restaurant operations.

Just last month, Burruss publicly thanked Tucker while accepting the Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos during BravoCon 2025. In her speech, she acknowledged the ups and downs they’d weathered together: “To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award, too.”

Despite the split, Burruss’ recent comments suggest the two remain aligned when it comes to supporting their children and moving forward with respect.

