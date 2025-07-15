Celebrity News by Sharelle B. McNair Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Group’s Emergency Motion Denied In $200K ‘Harassment’ Lawsuit Against Landlord The company accused the landlord of issuing a June 13 letter outside of the litigation demanding $190,450 in rental payments and for the company to resume business operations within five days.







R&B singer and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss asked for an emergency hearing, accusing her restaurant’s landlord of harassment, US Weekly reports, another chapter in a lengthy fight between the two sides.

According to court documents, Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s company, Burruss Tucker Restaurant Group, sought an emergency hearing as part of the lawsuit that was issued in March 2025 by Montego Pacific, the landlord of the Burruss’ Blaze Steakhouse restaurant.

Burruss Tucker accused Montego Pacific of issuing a June 13 letter outside of the litigation, demanding $190,450 in rental payments and for the company to resume business operations within five days.

“It is unethical and against public policy for a party and specifically counsel for a party engaged in litigation to threaten criminal proceedings or judicial proceedings for the sole purpose of attempting to gain leverage,” the Burrusses’ lawyer argued.

The emergency motion was denied. Montego’s lawyer told US Weekly that the “defendants’ motion lacked merit.”

The Burrusses’ company was hit with hefty accusations in the suit, claiming the tenants continued on “failing to keep the premises in good maintenance and repair when necessitated.” As a result, “the landlord incurred costs for maintenance and repair that are the tenant’s obligations under the lease” for the restaurant that opened in 2020 in Atlanta.

In addition to the $56,000 in repairs, Montego alleges the Burrusses owe $154,000 in back rent.

When the lawsuit was filed, Kandi Burruss was taken aback by Montego’s decision to list her name as a defendant.

“It was just a disagreement between us and the landlord, but to let you know, they had to drop my name off so…I think they just put my name on there anyway so that they could get publicity for the lawsuit,” the Xscape member said. “The rest is being worked out because it really was a disagreement about some repairs that they made and then who would be responsible for it.”

According to Reality Tea, since the emergency motion was denied, the landlord is refusing to accept any payment from the Burrusses unless rent, repairs, and interest are all paid in full.

It looks like the once popular steakhouse won’t be operating anytime soon.

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss Sets Broadway Box Office Records With ‘Othello:’ ‘We’re Making Our Shows The Destination’