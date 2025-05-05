Kandi Burruss ‘Disappointed’ By ‘Othello’ Tony Award Shutout

Kandi Burruss’s dream of getting closer to EGOT status was delayed after her Broadway box office record-breaking Othello received no Tony nominations.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram after the 2025 Tony nominations were announced to express her disappointment over the Shakespeare revival being overlooked.

But she also took time to celebrate the cast’s hard work and talent.

“Well, y’all… Othello didn’t get the Tony nomination,” she captioned a pair of photos with Washington and fellow producer Brian Moreland. “Of course I’m disappointed, but I’m still beyond proud to be part of this phenomenal production. Every time I watch our cast, I’m blown away and inspired.”

“Denzel Washington @jakegyllenhaal — you both are delivering a masterclass in acting every single night. Truly unforgettable performances,” Burruss continued. “Congratulations to all the nominees this year!”

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, the revival stars Denzel Washington star as Othello and Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago. The A-list stars helped the show draw massive crowds and gross $2.8 million in a single preview week. However, despite its sold-out shows and blockbuster success, the production was shut out of the Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play.

Burruss is already putting the Tony disappointment behind her and looking to what’s next for her booked and busy career.

“As for me, I’m already focused on what’s next. I’m not giving up on the dream,” she wrote before adding a shameless plug. “‘Tell Me No;” by Whitney Houston (co-written by yours truly 😉✍🏾) is on repeat right now… and it hits different today.”

While promoting Othello earlier this year, Burruss spoke about her aspiration to achieve EGOT status. With multiple Grammy wins and Emmy and Tony nominations under her belt, the Xscape singer still has a long way to reach the coveted milestone.

Still, she wrapped her message on an upbeat note.

“To anyone chasing a dream—don’t let a ‘no’ stop your yes. The journey continues.…” she wrote.

