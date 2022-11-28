Kanye Blames Adidas For $75M Hold On His Bank Account

Kanye West is playing the blame game, and one of his ex-business partners is at the head of his accusations.

After cameramen spotted West outside his new design studio in Crenshaw on Monday, the rapper invited the crew inside to chat, stating that Adidas may have had a hand in freezing his bank account with JP Morgan Chase and placing a $75 million hold between four other accounts.

According to Radar Online, West announced his plans to run for President in 2024 against Donald Trump, explaining that he hoped the announcement would prompt the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to investigate his funds.

“The reason why I’m announcing that I’m running for President is I want the FCC to look at my money,” Ye said. “If the FCC was looking at my money, there would be a possibility that Adidas wouldn’t have went into JP Morgan Chase and froze my account … and put a $75 million hold on four different accounts.”

“I went from being a multi-billionaire to not being able to use my Apple Pay four nights ago,” he added.

As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Adidas canceled its partnership with Ye after controversial behaviors from the rapper that included antisemitism and hate speech.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect” the press release said, according to CNBC.

Radar Online reported that the conversation started with a prayer by the rapper, and covered plans for his future, including his school, Donda Academy.

“Father, thank you for bringing us together this morning,” he said. “Thank you for starting this week off … thank you for the oxygen, thank you for the food. Thank you for sending your son to die for us.”

Ye said plans for the academy, which was previously shut down, included renaming it The Donda Theology Engineering University, and developing a new curriculum.

“We need people who have vocational training skill sets,” West said regarding his meeting with civil engineers and theologists. “This is the way we bring our country back in power. We have to train our children to bring physical things we need in America.”