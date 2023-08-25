Kanye West’s Former Publicist Trevian Kutti’s Mugshot Released, Named In Trump Election Fraud Indictment

The story of former President Donald Trump‘s election fraud indictment gets more bizarre with each new revelation.

Ahead of the deadline set forth by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for all those named for their involvement in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 Georgia presidential election, a new key character has been revealed.

Kanye West‘s former publicist, Trevian Kutti, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County on Friday, August 25. West infamously put his support behind Trump; donning a “Make America Great Again” hat while visiting the right-wing president at The White House in 2018. The “Touch The Sky” rapper would go on to refer to Trump as a “father figure” before going on a racially charged tirade in which he referred to slavery as “a choice.”

According to the BBC, Kutti was no longer affiliated with West at the time that she took part in the conspiracy to overthrow the election.

“Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred,” said Pierre Rougier, a spokesperson for the rapper.

The 98-page court document that details the involvement of all those named in the lawsuit alleges that Kutti was recruited by the leader of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison Floyd, to travel to Atlanta and contact Ruby Freeman, an election worker who would find herself at the center of attacks from the former president and his supporters.

According to the BBC, Freeman would be accused of being a “professional vote scammer” and “political operative” by Trump after the 2020 election. Conservatives would go on to accuse Freeman as well as her daughter, Shaye Moss, of inputting 18,000 false ballots for President Joe Biden into election machines. Both Moss and Freeman denied any such allegations.

Kutti met with Freeman at a Cobb County Police Department on January 4, 2021, where she allegedly threatened her safety and attempted to coerce her into confessing to the alleged scheme. Under the indictmen,t she faces a charge of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.