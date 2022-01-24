Kanye West Takes to Instagram to Demand Netflix to Edit ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Before Its Release

Kanye West’s three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which is set to premiere next month on Feb. 16, on Netflix, made a world premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

Before the weekend, when news of the premiere was reported, Ye took to Instagram to make a public request to Netflix to “get final edit and approval on this doc” before the streaming giant releases it.



“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time

“I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix

“Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image

“Thank you in advance 😊”

In the never-ending drama named Kanye West, this adds another chapter to Ye’s strange and unexpected behavior whenever he is involved with anything. He just recently dropped a record with hip-hop artist The Game titled Eazy, which Ye uses as a vehicle to accuse his soon-to-be former wife Kim Kardashian of pampering their children to the point of them being too spoiled. He also took the chance to throw a subtle, if not a direct threat to the man Kardashian is currently dating, Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

With his latest “message” to the directors of the jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy documentary, Deadline has reported that Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah stated that Ye was kept abreast about everything during the production of the doc.

“To keep it authentic, [Jeen-yuhs] had to come from a perspective of the filmmaker,” Coodie said as he and Chike spoke to Deadline during the virtual Sundance Studio before the world premiere.

“The story is really through the perspective of this journey of me and Kanye. When I showed him the sizzle, Kanye wanted to put the sizzle out, but it wasn’t time. And I just told him, I said, ‘Dude, you have to trust me, like you trusted me for “Through the Wire,” me and Chike. You have to trust us. And he was like, ‘I trust you.’”

Variety reported that the documentary gathers 20 years of behind-the-scenes footage to paint an “intimate” portrait of Kanye’s meteoric rise from rapper to a global brand. The two-minute, first-look clip finds Ye and rapper Yasiin Bey, then known as Mos Def, rapping their verses from the 2004 track “Two Words,” one of many standout cuts from Kanye’s debut album The College Dropout. While not offering fans too much insight into what to expect from the new documentary, the trailer revealed the type of unreleased archival footage that will be included in the film.

.jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Coodie & Chike (Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah), showcases West’s formative days as he climbed to the heights of the music industry and the current life that he has as a global brand and artist. The film shows decades of never-before-seen footage of the complicated artist, delving into the challenges and triumphs of West’s career in music and fashion.