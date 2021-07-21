 Kanye West Gifts Thousands of 'Donda' Listening Party Tickets to Atlanta HBCUs

Kanye West Gifts Thousands of 'Donda' Listening Party Tickets to Atlanta HBCUs

The billionaire businessman rapper known as Kanye West will be previewing his latest project in the Peach State on Thursday to fans who will pay the admission fee of $20.

But there are plenty of students who will get to attend the listening party on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 8 p.m. for free, thanks to Ye gifting area HBCUs 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff and students of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Morris Brown College and ITC, according to Page Six.

The album is the mercurial artist’s 10th studio album and it’s named after his mother who died in 2007.

Live Nation posted the information for the listening party on its Instagram account.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: @KanyeWest Presents A Donda Listening Event at @mercedesbenzstadium in Atlanta, GA this Thursday, July 22 at 8pm. Buy tickets beginning today at 2pm PT/5pm ET from the link in bio!”

 

Revolt TV’s Justin Laboy, host of The Respectfully Justin Show, sent out a tweet from his account giving props to the artistry of the album while mentioning that Kanye played it for him and Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kevin Durant.

According to The Sun, at the listening party in Las Vegas for his new Donda album, Kanye played the song “Welcome to My Life” and reportedly likened living in his Calabasas home with Kim Kardashian to jail, saying: “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas” in the track, according to the outlet.

