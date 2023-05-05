Kanye West Played Only Frank Ocean Songs During Secret Fashion Show

While most media cameras were capturing images at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this week, a secret fashion show was taking place across the country by Kanye West.

According to Highsnobiety, Ye held auditions for models last week for a surprise fashion show he had in Los Angeles. Kanye showcased his YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion show on May 1. It was described as an extremely low-key affair featuring male and female models with bald heads, wearing skin-tight white T-shirts and black pants.

It was reported that instead of tracks produced by the eclectic music producer, every record played during the show were songs by Frank Ocean.

Ye seems to be inspired by Frank Ocean recently, last night he played Frank Ocean music throughout his YZY event, especially “Self Control”, all the cars dropping off the models were playing Frank Ocean as well pic.twitter.com/thHYzJUgl2 — Donda Times (@dondatimes) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, trouble has been following Ye and the Yeezy brand.

According to news from SOHH, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gerald Lebovits ruled against the brand in a lawsuit brought by a creative director in the fashion industry. Yeezy is ordered to pay $300,000 to Katelyn Mooney, who sued Ye’s company for nearly $100,000 for a photo shoot that featured Ye and the SHDZ sunglasses line.

Mooney accused the brand of not fulfilling its end of a deal to fully pay her as a photographer for the shoot. She claimed she delivered the final digital photos in September 2022, but they only compensated her $15,000 of the agreed-upon total. According to her lawsuit, due to not getting paid the amount owed, she had to take out loans and use her credit cards to the maximum limit to pay her rent and other bills after not getting the amount due for two months.