Kanye West May Be Going to Russia to Meet With President Vladimir Putin

Kanye West is on the move. He is reportedly making plans to visit Moscow where he will meet with Russia President Vladimir Putin and bring his Sunday Service traveling gospel experience there later this year.

The confidant and strategic advisor for the artist also known as Ye, Ameer Sudan, told Billboard that he is helping to orchestrate the planned visit along with his attorney Scott Balber. He said that Russia is going to be “a second home” for Ye as “he will be spending a lot of time out there.”

The hip-hop billionaire is working on new business deals with a man often called the “Trump of Russia,” Aras Agalarov, who is president of the Crocus Group One of Russia’s leading developers. Agalarov is rumored to a close associate of Putin.

Although he is not at liberty to discuss details, Sudan predicts that a deal with Agalarov would increase Ye’s massive wealth to more than $10 billion.

According to reports, Ye will also do his Sunday Service performances for the first time in Russia.

Those performances will likely take place at the Crocus City Hall theater, which can fit more than 7,300 people. Another venue could possibly be the Grand Sports Arena at the 81,000-person Luzhniki Olympic Complex. That is Russia’s national stadium where much of the 1980 Olympic Games, which the United States boycotted, took place.

Putin would most likely be invited as a special guest by Ye, according to Sudan.

“This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say? He’s going to be a special guest of the Agalarovs,” Sudan told Billboard. “Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye—he can’t be controlled.”