Kanye West Goes Ballistic: Cops Investigate West For Alleged Attack on Autograph Seeking Fan

The billionaire entertainer is accused of allegedly punching a fan in the face after being asked for an autograph after departing from a club.

The alleged victim stated that he noticed Ye outside of the venue at around 3 a.m., sitting in his car after leaving the SoHo Warehouse, near the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and 7th Street. Ye supposedly jumped out of his car as the fan approached the vehicle, punched him, and left the scene.

TMZ reported that Ye was contentious outside Soho Warehouse as his cousin tried to calm him down. Someone who witnessed the incident stated that the music producer asked the fan not to take his picture and said he was going through a lot with his recent divorce.

According to NBC News, the alleged incident is being investigated as a misdemeanor battery, which, if found guilty, can carry a maximum jail sentence of six months. Police showed up at the scene at around 3 a.m., but Ye had already left. The victim has not been identified, and the fashion designer has not been arrested or charged.

This news comes on the heels of an announcement that on Feb. 10, Iconic Events Releasing will release act one of the highly anticipated three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which will debut in theaters nationwide.

The documentary featuring the oft-controversial artist Kanye West will make its world premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival this month and have a three-week run on Netflix starting on Feb. 16.

The documentary gathers 20 years of behind-the-scenes footage to paint an “intimate” portrait of Kanye’s meteoric rise from rapper to a global brand.