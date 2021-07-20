Kanye West Raps About 'Escaping' Calabasas Life, Vacations With Family

It looks like Kim and Kanye are going along to get along despite the fact that the two are in the midst of a messy divorce.

The Wests, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye, took some time out, waved the white flag and gathered the family together for a vacation this past weekend in San Francisco, according to Page Six.

The couple and their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were reportedly seen in San Francisco together late Friday. The famous family was seen eating breakfast on Saturday morning before heading out to the Asian Art Museum before the venue was opened for the public.

“They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source in San Francisco told Page Six.

People also reported that a source has informed them that Kanye has “accepted” that estranged wife Kim is going through with the divorce and is planning to still be available and present in the lives of their four children.