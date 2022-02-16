Lessons Learned: Kanye West Apologizes, Takes 'Accountability' For 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has seemingly doused the flames of gaslighting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, by apologizing and removing a series of harassing and insensitive social media posts from Instagram.

Ye has now vowed to take “accountability” for the incendiary statements toward Kardashian and her current beau, Pete Davidson, who he issued a thinly veiled threat. West also mocked Davidson with a fight-type poster, implying that war was on the horizon for the Saturday Night Live comedian who has become quite cozy with the whole Kardashian clan.

Seemingly after an epiphany—but more likely after someone pulled him to the side—Ye scrubbed his Instagram and posted a more sensible message admitting to the error of his harassing ways and vowing to do better.

The unconventional artist said,

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

People reported that two hours after posting the above message, Ye showed an image of a roadside billboard stating, “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

As customary with Ye, he then deleted the post.

Here’s a brief rundown on the activities the music producer has done over the span of a few days:

In erratic fashion, Ye had been sending and posting private, now-deleted texts between him and his ex-wife vowing to “be back together” even though Kardashian has carved out a new path to peace.

According to a recent Instagram post, the “Heartless” rapper is seriously yearning to be back with Kardashian and their children.

Also, in a since-deleted Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Ye insisted he does not have beef with his estranged wife, and he does have “faith” that they will, once again, be together.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE. I’M NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY…. I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER”

Yahoo also reported that Ye had a truckload of roses delivered to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.

Ye took aim at Davidson in several ways, including posting a picture and making unsolicited comments about his tattoo of former first lady Hillary Clinton. He also posted a fight night poster of him and Davidson, whom he referred to as “Skete.”

In a series of private texts, Kardashian pleaded with Ye to stop posting the exchanges, which he refused to do and continued to out her.

It had been reported that Ye and actress Julia Fox are no longer an item but “remain good friends.”