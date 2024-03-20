Social Media Influencer YesJulz Responds To Ye’s Threat Of $8 Million Lawsuit

After Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, threatened to sue a social media influencer over the weekend, she responded defiantly to Ye’s alleged $8 million threat.

According to HipHopDx, Ye publicly accused social media influencer Julianne Goddard, also known as YesJulz, of violating an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and threatened to sue her for $8 million for doing so.

Ye posted a message to his Instagram account on March 17 stating she “repeatedly, intentionally, and grossly” violated their agreement.

“Julianne Goddard has repeatedly, intentionally, and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with Claimants, including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for the Vultures album and product designs before release,” the document reads, in part, before adding that her behavior was, “hurtful, hateful, and destructive.”

Before Ye disclosed the above-referenced notice, it was reported that the music producer cut ties with her when she received an email last week.

The email was allegedly sent by Yeezy Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos.

“Dear Ms. Goddard, enclosed please find a letter and statement of account from your time with Yeezy. Fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m.”

She initially responded to the email publicly on X.

One thing I wont do is sit here and let a group of d*ck riding, misogynist yes men go out of their way to slander my name in an attempt to ruin everything i have worked my ass off to build from scratch over the past decade. — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 19, 2024

She also claims she never signed an NDA with the company.

“Are you a little dense? I did not sign the NDA.”

i did not sign the NDA The audacity for a company ran by someone who posts screen shots to over 20 million people at his leisure, without consent, to attempt to intimidate a former team member with a ridiculous lawsuit with basis claims of over… https://t.co/UCxiFWVXAm — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 19, 2024

According to XXL, the original dispute allegedly involved YesJulz reaching out to Ye fan pages and asking them if they’d like to work with her in developing a “Yeezy Universe” app for free.

Although she admitted that Ye did not approve of her plans, she insisted that the rapper “sees and hears everything. He knows how active you’ve been. I know sometimes it might feel like you might be working all day, every day, and your work is not being seen or recognized.”