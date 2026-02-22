Legal by Mary Spiller Kanye Faces Trial Over Malibu Renovation Dispute As Judge Issues Strict Courtroom Dress Code The Los Angeles judge set strict dress code ahead of a lawsuit involving unpaid wages and safety concerns at West's stripped-down beachfront mansion.







Rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West is set to stand trial stating Feb. 23 in Los Angeles over a legal battle stemming from renovations to his former Malibu beachfront home, with the presiding judge issuing a pointed reminder about courtroom conduct before proceedings begin.

At a pre-trial hearing, Los Angeles County Judge Brock T. Hammond emphasized that all participants — including attorneys, witnesses and spectators — must adhere to standard courtroom attire. “The parties and witnesses you’re calling must comply with the basic dress code of the court. No hats, sunglasses, or revealing clothing. No drama,” Hammond said Friday, adding that anyone who disregards the guidelines would be denied entry.

West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are both expected to testify during the anticipated 12-day trial. The warning comes amid heightened public attention surrounding the couple’s appearances.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Saxon, a construction worker who claims he was hired in 2021 to oversee renovation efforts and provide security at the oceanfront property, originally designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Saxon alleges he was promised $20,000 per week for his work but says he received only one payment.

According to Complex, Saxon contends he lived on-site under challenging conditions while carrying out what he describes as increasingly extreme directives related to the remodel. He also alleges he was terminated after raising concerns about safety at the property.

West purchased the residence in 2021 for $57.3 million and later gutted much of the structure, removing major interior elements. The home was eventually sold in 2024 for $21 million, significantly less than the original purchase price.

If the case proceeds as scheduled, jurors will hear claims that the renovation plans created hazardous working conditions and left Saxon without agreed-upon compensation. Saxon is seeking unpaid wages and additional damages. West has denied any wrongdoing.

West’s attorney also expressed concerns about security, noting that the artist’s presence could draw large crowds to the courthouse due to his and Bianca Censori’s status. Judge Hammond acknowledged the potential for heightened attention but made clear there would be no preferential treatment, stating that standard security measures would be in place.

The trial is expected to begin next week in Los Angeles.