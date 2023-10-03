Ye’s Candid Rant Unleashes Critique on Pusha T, Nas, Teyana Taylor & Cardi B

In recently surfaced footage from an apparent documentary on the artist formerly known as Kanye West, dating back to 2018, the world got a glimpse into the fervent and unfiltered mind of the Chicago producer. As reported by Vibe Magazine.

In a candid moment, Ye, now 46, was engaged in a passionate conversation, ostensibly with his former manager, Scooter Braun, expressing his discontent with the state of affairs at G.O.O.D Music at that time.

“It ain’t gonna be in this situation,” he exclaimed with intensity. “It’s going to be a ‘get me out of this G.O.O.D. Music situation now. And Scooter, it ain’t going to be ‘I’m still putting my name on that sh*t.’ I need to break free from G.O.O.D. Music because I am exceptional, and guess what? Good is the adversary of greatness.”

Ye then delved into the Wyoming recording sessions and the collaborations he had undertaken. He openly questioned his choices, expressing regret for giving away tracks such as “Wanna Love You” to Teyana Taylor, whose 2018 hit “Gonna Love Me” took off. Similar sentiments were aimed at Pusha T and his Grammy-nominated 2018 album, Daytona.

The Chicago native was visibly vexed, perceiving these artistic partnerships as squandering what he considered to be the equivalent of three albums on par with his 2010 masterpiece, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

As the fiery monologue continued, Ye shifted his focus to Nas, raising concerns about his contribution to “Cop Shot The Kid,” citing the rapper’s perceived off-beat delivery and lack of communication regarding the music video. His frustration was palpable as he decried a lack of appreciation from those around him, decrying their attempts to exploit his talents.

In no uncertain terms, Ye proclaimed himself the preeminent living artist, asserting his capability to excel in every facet of creativity.

🚨 Kanye West calls out Cardi B and Atlantic Records in newly leaked footage by TMZ. “Cardi B is a plant…she don't write her raps. They put her there to try replace Nicki Minaj purposely she thinks it's a blessing from the universe, it ain't no f*cking blessing.” pic.twitter.com/7Y6NNMm4Xj — Pop Base (@PoeBase) October 1, 2023

Further in the documentary, Kanye West opined on Cardi B’s career, suggesting that she was an Illuminati pawn and accusing her of not writing her own lyrics. He criticized her for perpetuating a persona that appeared to glorify ignorance and money-making, claiming that she was intentionally positioned as a replacement for Nicki Minaj, seemingly without her awareness of the larger machinations at play.

Cardi B, in response, briefly addressed these comments with a now-deleted tweet, while Kanye’s ramblings continued to stir the ever-evolving conversation about artistry, success, and influence.