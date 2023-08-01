Black Poll Workers Cleared Of Fraud Allegations After Rudy Giuliani Admits To Bald-Faced Lies

Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani conceded in a court filing on July 25, 2023, that he made untrue statements that defamed the character of a mother and daughter who worked at a Georgia polling site during the 2020 election, Love B Scott reported.

The defamation lawsuit was filed by poll workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

According to the outlet, Giuliani conceded for legal reasons. The Washington Post reported Giuliani’s adviser Ted Goodman said, “Rudy Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss.” Goodman continued, “This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. … This stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case.”

Black Enterprise previously reported Giuliani spread rumors that the two Black women plotted to defraud Trump out of winning the state of Georgia in the presidential election.

The “false information” aftermath resulted in the women receiving death threats. Moss said someone threatened her, saying that she would “be in jail with [her] mother” and that she should “‘be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920,'” Vox reported. The outlet noted that Moss said she went into hiding after receiving so many threats.

According to Vox, the false truths dented Freeman’s reputation, who used to refer to herself as “Lady Ruby.” The mother said, “There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen, who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic,” Vox reported.

The women testified before the House Jan. 6 Committee in January 2022, BE reported.