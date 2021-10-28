Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Being Sued by California for ‘Repeatedly’ Violating Business Code

The State of California has gone to court to sue Hip-Hop eccentric businessman Kanye West‘s Yeezy brand.

The state is accusing the fashion designer’s company of “repeatedly” violating California’s business code due to not informing customers or providing an offer of a refund when items that consumers purchased weren’t delivered within 30 days.

According to Business Insider, The State of California is hitting West’s apparel brand Yeezy with a lawsuit that was filed on Friday alleging illegal shipping delays by the clothing company.

According to the accusations in the lawsuit, Yeezy “repeatedly violated” its business code “by failing to ship items within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices to California consumers or provide an offer of a refund.”

Based on California’s business code, if a company does not ship the products to the consumers that were ordered online within 30 days, the company must provide a refund, send “equivalent or superior replacement goods,” and also send the customer a written delay notice.

The website domain listed in the state’s lawsuit, Yeezysupply.com, states that customers should “allow 2-3 business days for your order to process and 3-5 days to ship.” The Yeezy brand is a collaboration with apparel giant Adidas, which is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

There is no further disclaimer listed on the Yeezy website, yet the Adidas website does include a disclaimer on shipment times: “Due to the coronavirus’s impact and the mandates in place, your order may experience a shipping delay. This delay is due to several factors, including travel restrictions, available staffing, and/or federal/state/local mandates.”

Earlier this summer, according to The New York Post, West and his Yeezy brand sneaker label filed a lawsuit against the megastore retailer Walmart, accusing them of selling fake knock-offs of his shoes. The complaint against Walmart was filed Thursday in a California court in Los Angeles. The suit claims the giant discounter has been selling knock-off versions of his sold-out Foam Runner slides.