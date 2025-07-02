News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Picnic In Atlanta Leaves 2 Dead After Masked Man Wreaks Havoc One of the victims was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, with the other later identified as the uninvited masked man.







At a picnic in Atlanta’s Coan Park meant to celebrate brotherhood, members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity suffered a tragedy.

A masked man showed up to the picnic, organized by a local Atlanta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, one of the Divine 9 fraternities, on June 28. A confrontation escalated into a shooting at around 8 p.m., leaving two men dead. Two more were injured and are expected to recover.

Shots were exchanged between two people, Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Fox 5 Atlanta.

One of the deceased was identified as Anthony Pearson, who was not involved in the incident, according to reports. Known by loved ones as “AP,” the Kappa Alpha Psi member was shot in the head.

The other victim, Justin Minnitee, is believed to have sparked the issue as the masked assailant. The 23-year-old was shot multiple times and died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Two other people suffered injuries from the shooting, but are expected to recover.

As for Pearson, his family expressed their grief at the loss of a pillar in the community.

“He was going to make you feel like family. Everybody was family to him,” Pearson’s sister told the news outlet. “His aura is unmatched, it’s always going to be unmatched…When our dad passed, Anthony stepped up. He was the one. That’s why I call him my little big brother—because let him tell it, he’s the oldest and we have to listen to him.”

Atlanta police is asking the public for any information to help the case. Kappa Alpha Psi had not released a statement as of July 2.

In the meantime, the Black Greek community has come together to support the “Legacy of AP.” They are currently holding a virtual fundraiser to support Pearson’s daughter, Avery.

“We are heartbroken to share that Anthony ‘AP’ Pearson, who meant so much to many, has passed on,” detailed the fundraiser’s description. “AP was more than just a friend or brother; he was a light in every room, a source of joy, wisdom, and realness. He poured love into his people, and now, we’re coming together to pour that love back into what mattered most to him: his daughter, Avery.”

