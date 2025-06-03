Education by Mitti Hicks Sundresses & Seersuckers: The Atlanta Festival That Funds Scholarships For Young Black Men Chapter leaders welcome help and volunteers from the Atlanta professional community.







Sundresses & Seersuckers is a party with a purpose. For 2025, the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is expecting to draw its largest crowd yet for the Atlanta fundraiser, an estimated 15,000 people attendees. The historically Black fraternity hosts what has become a national celebration for professionals worldwide.

The go-to summer social event offers community and connection with a curated blend of upscale events, networking opportunities, and educational engagement. Amid the unforgettable fun and excitement, the festival is a critical charitable event. Sundresses & Seersuckers is the fraternity’s largest fundraiser, directly supporting Commitment to Excellence, Inc. (CTE) and its Black Rhinos Mentoring Program.

“The Black Rhinos Program helps young men meet the challenges and deal with problems they come across every day,” Peter Simmons tells BLACK ENTERPRISE, adding that the fraternity serves more than 100 young Black male students each school term through the program. “We mentor and provide workshops on etiquette, business, dating, activities such as changing a tire and tying a tie.”

The program’s name is inspired by the Black rhinoceros in Africa—an endangered species.

“We feel like our young men all are endangered, and the Black rhino village is designed to protect them,” Simmons adds.

The money raised from Sundresses & Seersuckers helps with the programming for young men between grades eight and 12. The funding doesn’t stop at funding the Black Rhinos Mentoring Program. It provides 15 young men from the Atlanta area with a $5,000 scholarship for college, another space with fewer Black men.

Concerns As Fewer Black Men Enroll In College

There is a downward trend in the number of Black men enrolling in colleges and universities across the country, especially in HBCUs. Data from the American Institute on Boys and Men show a 25% drop in Black male enrollment at HBCUs since 2010. The figure nationwide is 22%.

Rising tuition costs and cultural barriers are significant factors contributing to the decline. That’s why the men of the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi are stepping in and trying to enroll and keep young Black men in school.

“The trend is dramatically going in the wrong direction. This shouts out the need for mentorship […] so they’re ready for college and [also] have money to attend,” says Jonathan Matthews, scholarship chair for the Delta Mu Mu Chapter. “Once you get into college, there’s no guarantee that you will finish. We also track progress through cohorts to ensure that students are on track to finish [college] in four or five years.”

As Sundresses & Seersuckers continue to grow and become a must-attend event, the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi hopes this will allow them to expand its mentorship program and offer more scholarships. Chapter leaders say the fraternity plans to award two full-ride scholarships to young Black male students who attend a state school in Georgia.

How To Support The Black Rhinos Mentoring Program Through Festival and Beyond

Sundresses & Seersuckers XIV takes place from June 5 to June 8 and features an incredible mix of work and play—panels, networking, and parties. The event starts with a meet-and-greet on Thursday, June 5, followed by a curated vendor fair showcasing Black-owned businesses, artisans, brands, and more on Friday, June 6.

A Divine 9 Doctors Panel will take place on Saturday, June 7, at the Hyatt Regency to provide attendees and the community with insights into health and wellness.

The main event takes place June 7 at the Home Depot Backyard, starting at 5 p.m. with live DJ sets, creative photo opportunities, curated cocktails, and more. An afterparty will follow at the Hyatt Regency at 11 p.m. For a complete list of events and ticket information, please visit the festival website.

Aside from Sundresses & Seersuckers, the men with Delta Mu Mu fund raise for the Black Rhinos Mentoring Program year-round. The chapter also raises money through its non-profit, Commitment to Excellence.

“Since 2009, we have awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships and about the same equal amount in programmatic support for the Black Rhinos mentoring,” says Patrick C. Daniel, CTE chairman. “It takes a village and community to support the growth and development of our young men.”

He adds, “Many of the young men we serve would not have the opportunities for exposure and information without the programmatic support we provide.”

Chapter leaders welcome help and volunteers from the Atlanta professional community for career fairs and workshops. As the chapter works toward its goal of offering mentorship to more young men, it is also seeking larger spaces to host events. The chapter can be reached by clicking here.

