Mayor Karen Bass Bans ICE From City-Owned Property, Tells LAPD To Keep Body Cams On 

Mayor Karen Bass is working to “protect Los Angeles” from the federal government by signing a new executive order banning ICE agents and other immigration officials from using any city-owned or controlled property, CBS News reported.

Signed Feb. 10, Bass said the executive order was designed to help community organizations and immigrant rights leaders protect the City of Angels, home to hundreds of immigrants, from the federal government, saying what they are doing isn’t normal. “Let me make myself clear, this is not normal, and it will never be normal. It is the opposite of what a federal government is supposed to do,” the mayor said.

“What we have seen in all of our districts is ICE go and attempt to stage at various properties, public or private.”

Bass has put certain measures in place following ICE agents’ controversial presence in the city in 2025, sparking massive protests. In July, she called on city departments to develop preparation plans in the event of federal immigration activity on city property. With the executive directive, she ordered departments to have a designated “immigration affairs liaison.”

She also called on the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to keep body cameras on while at the scene of federal immigration enforcement operations and to keep the footage, according to the Los Angeles Times. While police officers are often on the scene of ICE presence to keep tensions between agents and community members in order, Bass said the point is to make it known that “ICE enforcement is not welcome here.” “We have resisted against it since this terror started, and we will continue to do that,” she said.

She is making officers work a little harder by ordering LAPD to document names and badge numbers of the agents’ on-scene supervisor and emergency personnel if someone is injured and take reports from the public about alleged misconduct.

Bass is seemingly following in the footsteps of fellow Democratic mayors like Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson. In October 2025, Johnson created “ICE Free Zones” in effort to protect city property and private businesses from the agency’s enforcement actions following violent encounters between agents and residents.

The order comes just days after Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny showcased a narrative of unity between the United States and other countries during the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show. Bass posted about the performance, labeling L.A. as a “city of immigrants.” “Tonight’s halftime show reminded us what America truly looks like — unity, honor, pride, and cultures coming together to create something beautiful,” she said on X.

“…It was a powerful reminder that the contributions of immigrants and diverse communities are integral to our nation’s past, present, and future. Here in Los Angeles we know this truth to our core. We are a city of immigrants. Seeing Highland Park’s Villa’s Tacos on the Super Bowl stage was a proud moment for our city. ¡Qué orgullo!”

However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to push that under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, the message is clear that DHS will “continue to enforce the law, relentless and unapologetic, every day in greater Los Angeles,” with a spokesperson claiming “sanctuary politicians like Karen Bass are attempting to demonize law enforcement for doing their job.”

