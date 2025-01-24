News by Kandiss Edwards Karine Jean-Pierre And Jemele Hill Will Attend BE Women Of Power Summit Karine Jean-Pierre and Jemel Hill will grace the stage to have "Conversation That Counts."







Karine Jean-Pierre and Jemele Hill will both take the stage at the 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, set for March 5-9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Jean-Pierre is transitioning to the next chapter of her career after serving as press secretary and presidential advisor in the Biden administration. She also holds the distinction of being the first and only Black and queer press secretary.

A graduate of Columbia University, the special advisor to the president has held various political roles throughout her career. Her extensive résumé reflects her commitment to the ethical dissemination of information and political service.

While Jean-Pierre gained national recognition in the White House press briefing room, she has been a prominent voice in political discussions long before serving in President Biden’s administration. She served as MoveOn.org’s chief public affairs officer, NBC political analyst, regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs, and deputy battleground states director for the 2012 election. Jean-Pierre’s career offers much to learn from this Woman of Power.

The Women of Power Summit will also honor Jemele Hill, a commentator, television host, and journalist, with the Luminary Award. At the Luminary Award Luncheon, Hill will be celebrated for advocating for Black women in underrepresented spaces, including ESPN’s SportsCenter. Hill’s refusal to compromise on her values often sparks contentious debates online, yet she remains steadfast—a true woman of power.

Currently, Hill is working on several projects that align her journalistic skills, sharp wit, and passion for creating peak entertainment. She is leading Above the Fold on TruTV and working on a children’s book that will be released later this year.

Join us at BE’s Women of Power Summit to learn, grow, and celebrate with exceptional Black women.

