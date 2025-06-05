News by Sharelle B. McNair Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party, Shocks Biden-Lovers With ‘Broken’ Details In New Tell-All Book The announcement comes at a time where the Trump administration is side-eyeing whether Biden was capable of doing the job.







In a shocking move, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that she has left the Democratic Party, as revealed in a new tell-all book that offers a fresh perspective on why Joe Biden decided not to run for a second term and why voters should consider alternatives beyond the two-party system, according to the Associated Press.

Jean-Pierre announced her new party affiliation in the title of her book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, scheduled to be released Oct. 21. The announcement comes at a time where the Trump administration is side-eyeing Biden and the former administration on whether he was truly capable of holding the office of President. Critics are also pushing the narrative that there is more to the story surrounding his recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Publisher Legacy Lit said readers will be able to see “through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.” “She presents clear arguments and provocative evidence as an insider about the importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections and provides passionate insight for moving forward,” the publisher’s announcement read.

The first Black woman and openly gay person to hold the position was often subjected to criticism for the lack of details when it came to Biden’s physical condition. However, in the book, she opens up about the feeling of being free once the new administration took over, while also being fearful of what was to come, and the past.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States, at noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement about the book release.

“I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

According to Politico, Jean-Pierre’s criticism isn’t a surprise. Several former staffers allege that she would often give hints about her admiration for the independent party. “She made a joke about being an independent last year, and now it’s a book. All ideas are monetary — even the dumb ones,” one former staff member said.

The criticism online is even worse, as social media users point out the timing of Jean-Pierre’s book, which coincides with the release of CNN’s anti-Biden book by Jake Tapper. “Something feels a little gross about this one,” @gallymeroreboot wrote on X.

“Jake Tapper is gross, so I was never shocked, but she was House Press Secretary and stood up there every day saying what she said. Feels opportunistic to keep the job, get the paycheck and then once the contract is over, write a book to turn on them.”

Democratic strategist Caitlin Legacki, who worked in Biden’s Commerce Department, also took issue with the book, saying the focus should be on the “hero work” that the administration did, not tearing them down. “Kamala Harris and the entire Biden/Harris campaign did hero’s work to avoid losing 400 electoral votes and giving Republicans a supermajority in Congress, which is what would have happened if he stayed on the ticket,” Legacki said.

“It’s more productive to focus on that, and thank Biden for doing the responsible thing by stepping aside, than it is to pretend this was an unwarranted act of betrayal.”

