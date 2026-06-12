News by Selena Hill Karmelo Anthony Fundraiser Removed After Murder Conviction And Raising $630,000 Anthony's legal team has reportedly begun the appeals process







The online fundraising campaign created for Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager convicted in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcalf, has been removed from crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo after raising more than $630,000, reports the New York Post.

Anthony, now 19, was convicted June 9 of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Metcalf, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. Anthony was tried as an adult even though he was only 17 at the time of the incident and claimed that he was acting in self-defense. The jury, however, deliberated for less than three hours before convicting him and later sentencing him to 35 years in prison, reports CBS News.

Following the verdict, GiveSendGo, a crowdsourcing platform that allows fundraising for those involved in criminal cases, confirmed that the “Help Karmelo Anthony Official Fund” had been closed since it was originally established to support Anthony’s legal costs, and the funds had already been distributed.

“The fundraiser was supported to support pre-trial needs, and those funds were disbursed over the last year,” read a statement to The NY Post. “With that stated purpose complete, the fundraiser has been closed.”

The fundraiser exceeded $630,000, with more than $4,000 in donations being made even after Anthony was convicted.

The platform added that a fundraiser does not constitute an endorsement of a defendant or their actions.

“Hosting a campaign has never been an endorsement of a person, their actions, their legal arguments, or their public statements,” GiveSendGo’s statement read. “It is not a declaration of innocence and it is not a political statement. GiveSendGo provides access to lawful fundraising, which we extend across the full spectrum of cases,” it added. “Our hearts are with Austin’s family, his twin brother, and everyone grieving a loss that no verdict can undo.”

Although the original campaign has been removed, Anthony’s legal team has reportedly begun the appeals process. In its statement, GiveSendGo indicated that the family could launch another fundraiser to help cover appellate legal expenses, provided it complies with the platform’s terms of service.

“The family will be able to set up a new campaign if they desire as long as it aligns with our terms of service,” the company said.

The case has fueled national debate over race, criminal justice, and online fundraising. Anthony’s supporters and family members have argued that the Black teenager faced disproportionate scrutiny for the killing of a white student. The controversy was further amplified by the composition of the jury, which did not include any Black jurors.

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