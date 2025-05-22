News by Kandiss Edwards Karmelo Anthony Finishes With 3.7 GPA, But Can’t Attend Graduation Karmelo Anthony will receive his high school diploma but cannot attend his graduation ceremony.







Karmelo Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas, will not be allowed to participate in his graduation ceremony, WFAA-TV reports.

The teen has maintained a 3.7 GPA and is completing his coursework under house arrest.

Anthony, who was arrested on April 2 for allegedly stabbing a fellow student, faces a felony charge. He is currently out on a $250,000 bond as he awaits trial.

Once Anthony received bond, his education continued with the help of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN). The organization collaborated with his legal team and family to create an at-home academic plan. Though he met all academic requirements, Frisco Independent School District officials have ruled that his criminal charges disqualify him from joining his peers at the ceremony.

“No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip wrote in an email to the Centennial High School community, according to WFAA. “Additionally, anyone who trespasses on Frisco ISD property or at a District event will be subject to immediate removal and possible arrest by law enforcement.”

The district’s language is curious, implying guilt before a court ruling. Despite this, Anthony’s family has seemingly accepted the decision.

The Next Generation Action Network President Dominique Alexander emphasized the significance of Anthony’s achievement under challenging circumstances.

“NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution,” Alexander said. “This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Alexander continued, “We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted.”

Though Anthony will miss out on walking the stage, a rite of passage for many high school students, his academic success has not gone unnoticed. As his legal battle continues, the teen has not lost sight of his future.

