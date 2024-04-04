Marshall University Announces Celebration Of Black History

Marshall University has announced plans to host a celebration of Negro History Week and Black History Month, according to a recent press release from the public research institution.

The project, which is a collaborative initiative involving the West Virginia city of Huntington and Marshall Health Network, will honor the achievements that Black Americans have made throughout history and the success of the annual Negro History Week and Black History Month. The celebration honors Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s legacy, who is credited as the “Father of Black History.”

“A century has passed since what started as Negro History Week developed into Black History Month, telling an essential part of this country’s story – and Marshall University is honored to join in the nationwide centennial celebrations that uphold Dr. Woodson’s enduring legacy,” said Marshall University President Brad D. Smith. “By looking back, we are better prepared to face forward. Our stories are intertwined. Our histories are shared.”

Through partnership with local and national institutions such as the Library of Congress and Cabell County School, there will be scheduled ceremonies as part of a series titled “Celebrating an American Milestone: The Negro History Week/Black History Month Centennial, 1926-2026.”.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams discussed the lasting impact that Black history has had on the nation. “When we celebrate the historical achievements of the Black citizens of our community and beyond, it inspires endeavors that create opportunities for individuals of all races and ethnicities to enable prosperity for our city, region, state, and country,” he said.

Williams will serve as part of the Negro History Week/Black History Month Centennial Committee alongside Smith and several other prominent community members and experts. The complete list of members and co-chairs can be viewed here. More information about what the event will entail will be shared in the future.